PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 407.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

PPG Industries stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

