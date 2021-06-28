PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $169.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

PPG stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

