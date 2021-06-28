PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,639 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of PPD worth $41,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

