Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Update

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Potent Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Potent Ventures

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

