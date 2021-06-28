Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Update

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WKULF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Potent Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Potent Ventures
