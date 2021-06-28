Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

