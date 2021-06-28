Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pool by 190.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $455.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $259.31 and a 52 week high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.