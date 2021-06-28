POA (POA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,507.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. POA has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $79,507.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,982,543 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
