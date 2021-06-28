Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $288,887.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

