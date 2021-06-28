Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,276 shares of company stock worth $58,111,706. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

