PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $119,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.