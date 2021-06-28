PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,130.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $15,130.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,276,984 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.