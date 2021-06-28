Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $46.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $45.21 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $193.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE PHR traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 441,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

