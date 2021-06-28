Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PSX stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

