Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

