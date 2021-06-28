Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $256.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.