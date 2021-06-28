Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $256.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

