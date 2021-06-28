PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $152.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.