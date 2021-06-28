Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,029,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,000. CONX comprises 0.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth about $387,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth about $568,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX opened at $9.87 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.