Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVOK. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.