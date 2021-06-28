Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $7.34 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

