Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

ACND stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.