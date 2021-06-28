Periscope Capital Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.30% of Empower worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the first quarter worth $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the first quarter worth $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

EMPW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Empower stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Empower Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

