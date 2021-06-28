Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.70% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.