Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,825,130 Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,825,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,000. Bespoke Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,290,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,687,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,599,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSPE. DA Davidson began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

