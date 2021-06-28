Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.00 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

