PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $581,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,706,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,411,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.02. 21,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.