pEOS (PEOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $29.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

