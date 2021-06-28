Peony (PNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $59,104.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $59,104.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 177.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051517 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,067,393 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

