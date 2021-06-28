Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,717,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 534,675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

