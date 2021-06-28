Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,624 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Kaleyra stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $375.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

