Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $430.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

