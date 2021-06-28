Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 58.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Power REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a current ratio of 48.46. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

