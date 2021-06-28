Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OACB. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

