Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQD opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

