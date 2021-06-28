Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.