Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.61) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -19.7%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $140.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.