PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 95,827 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,827 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $112,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY opened at $9.44 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

