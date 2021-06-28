PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.76 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

