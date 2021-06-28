PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHBCU. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,472,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.