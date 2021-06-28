PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $91,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $578.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

