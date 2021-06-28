PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,297 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $15.15 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $834.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

