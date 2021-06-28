Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.49 million and a P/E ratio of -123.61. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is -472.22%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

