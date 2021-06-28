Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Partners Group Global Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0068.

