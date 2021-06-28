Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$21.94 and a one year high of C$35.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.53.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.