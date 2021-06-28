Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 3,056.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PDMI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 875,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,579,330. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.