PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during trading hours on Monday. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

