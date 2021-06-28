PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during trading hours on Monday. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06.
PAO Severstal Company Profile
