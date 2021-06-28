Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $3.84 on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

