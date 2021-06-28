Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

