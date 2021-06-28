Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

