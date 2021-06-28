Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

