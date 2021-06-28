Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Research by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in National Research by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in National Research by 25.7% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Research by 19.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

